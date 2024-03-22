SQUARE ENIX has announced the release date for The Rising Tidesecond and last additional content for FINAL FANTASY XVI. The DLC will be available worldwide starting next year April 18and it will be possible to purchase it both individually that inside the Expansion Pass from €24.99.

In this new adventure Clive will have to go to the continent of Mysidia to help LeviathanEikon of Water long lost and to do so he will be aided by a new ally, Shula. The protagonist will obtain Leviathan's powers which will allow him to transform his left arm into the head of the water serpentallowing him to fire very powerful water projectiles and thus hit enemies even at great distances.

But that is not all. Once both DLC and the main story are completed we will unlock new end-game content, the Kairos Gate. This is a challenge made up of twenty levels of increasing difficulty. Once each level is completed we will obtain materials and new weapons, while by defeating enemies we will be able to obtain points that can be used to improve Clive's abilities within this challenge.

The software house also teased that once we get all the Eikons, something really special will happen to Clive. Unfortunately, however, it did not go into detail, so we just have to wait to find out.

We leave you now with the trailer for The Rising Tidewishing you a good viewing as always!

FINAL FANTASY XVI – The Rising Tide

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu