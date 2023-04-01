Little by little great titles are being launched this year, the clearest examples we have to start with have been Dead Space Remake, resident evil 4 and Hogwarts Legacy. This wave of launches is not going to stop, and we are clear about that with Square Enix and its so longed for final fantasy 16, It has reached a key stage of development.

Through the official account of the video game, it has been shared that the game is already in the Gold phase, and for those who do not know about the subject, this stage is when they have finally finished the functional version, that is, it can be completed until you see the final credits. . It does not mean that they are free of errors, but it is a complete game so to speak.

Final Fantasy XVI has gone gold. From the entire team, including Torgal, we hope you’re looking forward to #FF16‘s launch on June 22nd 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Vrtd3cMNW5 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 31, 2023

This is the synopsis of the game’s story:

For centuries, people have gathered around the Mother Crystals to enjoy their blessing: magic. The abundant ether with which they irrigate their surroundings allows them to take advantage of such an indispensable resource in their lives. Yet the Stygian lands spread endlessly, consuming the ether and making the domains they claim uninhabitable; It is then that bloody battles for control of the Mother Crystals break out. Even in this world in chaos and searching for a dwindling blessing, there are those who struggle to take back the reins of their destiny. Those who believe that the legacy of crystals has shaped human history for far too long.

Remember that the next one is released June 22 for PS5. It will arrive shortly after pc.

Via: Square Enix

Editor’s note: Now it’s only a matter of time before we get to experience this game first hand, in fact it comes very shortly after Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, so there are two AAA releases practically stuck to each other.