Sony and Square Enix have announced the arrival of a bundle that contains a PS5 console with disc reader, a controller and Final Fantasy XVI, the new episode of the saga that will arrive exclusively on the Sony console on June 22nd worldwide. The bundle, which in the offer and in the price should be identical to those already seen with God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, will be available on several markets, but will be bookable from May 4th only on the PlayStation Direct website, not reachable in Italy. It remains to be seen whether such a package will also be announced for our market in the coming weeks. On the other hand, two new accessories, always announced on the occasion of the game’s release in June, will probably remain in Japan: black faceplates with the logo serigraphy for PS5, and a custom DualSense controller. The latter, according to the announcements, will be made in a very limited edition and may not be sold in the West.