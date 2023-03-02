Little by little we are approaching the release date of one of the most anticipated video games of the year, final fantasy 16, action RPG that has released much more data as well as trailers in recent days. And while many are eager to try this experience, there are some others disappointed by the limitation that it is exclusive to PS5.

It is clearly known that some companies pay to have this type of exclusive, proof of this is that the next remake of Silent Hill 2 It also only comes to the platform of PlayStation. and if well final fantasy is in the same situation, it is also added that the sony He has helped in part in the development of the new video game in the saga.

I declare that they have provided a fairly generous level of help, particularly in explaining to Square Enix how your hardware works, giving instructions to see how to best optimize the title and take advantage of its graphic potential. That is one more reason why this new release is exclusive, because of that openness in terms of the use of the device.

Of course, it will not be permanently exclusive to this platform, but a few months later it will be released to the pcspecifically in Steam and also with possibilities in Epic Games Store. It means, that in the near future it can be seen in Xboxsomething similar to what happened with the franchise Person of Atlus.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the June 22 on PS5.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s no surprise that Sony helps in a certain way for some games, it also happened with The Callisto Protocol. Also, let’s face it, we associate a lot of Final Fantasy with Sony these days, so making it exclusive is superfluous.