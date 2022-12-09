The last world premiere of The Game Awards 2022 was the trailer for Revenge from final fantasy 16 which was presented by the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida, who incidentally took a couple of awards for FFXIV.

During the preview it was possible to appreciate new details of the story of Final Fantasy XVI which is promoted as something that is written in flames. It was also possible to appreciate various details of the magic and combat that appears in the game and, of course, the summons.

On the other hand, right at the end of this announcement it was revealed that Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22, 2023, fulfilling the promised summer window that was talked about so much.

Source: Square Enix

The rumor that was circulating so much that this game of Square Enix I was going to have important news during the celebration of The Game Awards and, finally, it was fulfilled.

It is worth noting that Naoki Yoshida He thanked all the fans who still have faith in the project because it looks like it has gone through several bumps.

We also recommend: Final Fantasy XVI finally has its exit window and presents new gameplay

What platforms will Final Fantasy XVI be released on?

At the time of writing this article we can confirm that Final Fantasy XVI will be released on PlayStation 5. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that it is an apparently temporary exclusive and will eventually be released on other platforms, at least on PC, or at least that’s what the rumors say. .

Now do not forget that FF XVI will be released on June 22 on PlayStation 5. You can reserve it if you really want to have it from day one.

Excited for this release date? Do not forget that you can leave us your opinion in the comments section. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook