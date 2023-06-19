With Final Fantasy XVI almost upon usthe official release is scheduled for June 22, we can focus on the characters and their characterization speaking directly with the interpreters themselves.

In a video interview released by Kinda Funny Games, Ben Starrthe actor who played Clive, spoke of the importance that this role had in a delicate moment of his life.

“This game means a lot to me… my father died in the making of this game, and Clive also suffers a lot of losses, sorry to be heavy handed but it’s true – it’s amazing how much this game has allowed me to turn that loss into something good and creative”. “The team have been incredibly good at allowing me to be as expressive as possible, so yes, some of the things you will hear from Clive I heard myself” “Clive saved my life. This game saved my life. The last time I spoke to my dad was while I was making this game. He was the one who bought me Final Fantasy 8 as a kid.”

Final Fantasy XVI promises a dramatic and deep plot and heartfelt interpretations like Starr’s can only elevate a plot that, in itself, seems very interesting.

Can pain be a means to give the best of oneself through art? We will see on June 22 if Ben Starr has succeeded in doing this to the end.