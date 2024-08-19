After months of waiting, today the release date of Final Fantasy XVI on PC. In this way, The requirements that your computer needs have been shared if you want to enjoy this title in all its splendor.

This time, Square Enix’s work does not ask much of all those who want to enjoy the game, since an NVIDIA GTX 1070 graphics card is required for the minimum requirements. Of course, when it comes to a better experience, you’ll need more power. Here are the minimum requirements for Final Fantasy XVI on PC:

Performance: 720p at 30 FPS

Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-8400

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD RX 5700 or Intel A580

Storage: 170 GB SSD

For its part, these are the recommended requirements to enjoy the game on PC:

Performance: 1080p at 60 FPS

Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel i7-10700

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 OR AMD RX 6700 XT

Storage: 170 GB SSD

Considering the scale of this adventure, it is no surprise that almost 200 GB are required to enjoy this adventure. We remind you that Final Fantasy XVI It will arrive on PC on September 17, 2024. Likewise, you can learn more about this title here.

Author’s Note:

Gaming on PC is a bit complicated. On the other hand, this platform gives you access to a huge library of games through different digital stores, but having a PC that is capable of running everything you want in a proper way requires a lot of money, something that perhaps not many people have.

Via: Steam.