SQUARE ENIX has finally revealed the release date and price for the upcoming PC version of FINAL FANTASY XVIThe title will be available starting from next September 17th on Steam and on Epic Game StoreIt will be possible to purchase the Standard Edition at the price of €49.99 or the Complete Edition at the price of €69.99. The latter will include the base game and the Season Pass.

But that’s not all. From today it will be possible to download a demo of the game on both platforms. This trial version will allow us to try the initial stages of the sixteenth chapterand it will be possible to maintain the progress made transferring saves to the full game.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the PC version of the game. Enjoy!

FINAL FANTASY XVI – PC Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX away Gematsu