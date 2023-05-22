May 2 was a very important day for us Akiba Gamers since, thanks to the invitation of SQUARE ENIXwe could pass a day entirely dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XVI. Between the opportunity to preview the highly anticipated sixteenth chapter and a community event that saw the participation of six lucky readers, we had the opportunity to interview the trio of developers made up of Naoki Yoshida, Hiroshi Minagawa And Michael-Christopher Koji Fox. The team answered our questions and revealed some background on the development of the game and the choices that made the sixteenth chapter unique from the rest of the franchise.

Before revealing what they told us, I would like to clarify that this article is entirely dedicated to our chat with Naoki Yoshida, Hiroshi Minagawa and Michael-Christopher Koji Foxwhich is why if you want to find out our first impressions of the sixteenth chapter of the franchise we refer you to our preview.

But now it’s time to find out what the trio of developers have exclusively revealed to us about the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY XVI!

One of the hallmarks of FINAL FANTASY XVI is the presence of more mature tones and themes than in the past of the franchise. What prompted you to make this choice and how do you think it can influence public opinion?

There are several reasons. For example what prompted us to choose a rating PEGI 18 it is different from what led us to face a story with more mature themes. Regarding the rating, as a producer who is in charge of marketing the game I didn’t want to have to use PEGI 18. During our years of work on FINAL FANTASY XIII has always been a bit of a battle with the rating system, because on the one hand we have the story we want to tell and on the other we have to comply with PEGI 16. Although the rating hasn’t changed over the years, the guidelines that concern it have they have evolved. For example, if a character shoots an arrow at an opponent and it pierces his skull, or if there is the slightest trace of blood, we will not be able to use PEGI 16. To be able to use such a scene we will have to move the camera so that what is happening is shown without, however, showing everything.

The problem now takes over with Playstation 5the platform is able to create such a realistic graphic sector to tell a story centered on war and conflict as in FINAL FANTASY XVI it would be impossible with the absence of blood and violence. It would impoverish the gaming experience and make it less realistic, it would no longer be the story we want to tell. Having a rating lower than PEGI 18 would prevent us from following our vision for the plot, while with the choice of a more mature target we can remain faithful to our ideas.

Before starting the development of FINAL FANTASY XVI we carried out a very thorough research study, and this also influenced our choice. During this study we have tried to take into account both fans of FINAL FANTASY that those who do not play the franchise, players of any age group to whom we asked what they expect from the future of the saga. We had excellent feedback during this research phase, but in order to be able to develop something new we also wanted to focus on all the elements that were negative for the participants in order to be able to re-adapt them and make them so positive.

One of the criticisms we have most commonly received from both younger gamers and those who have long since left the franchise is that the stories told in the various chapters of FINAL FANTASY they don’t turn out realistic enough, often falling into some typical anime clichés or in topics that are sometimes not very mature. This caused them to detach themselves from the saga since they didn’t feel it was particularly suitable for them, but to be able to grow FINAL FANTASY we also need to appeal to new players and those who were once fans but no longer play the franchise.

Furthermore, players of the current era know how dark and gory the world can be, that not everything will always be positive in their lives. Reason why showing the cruelty of the world of Valisthea we manage to transport them into a more realistic universe that can be familiar at times. The balance between good and evil is essential, since the negative aspects can accentuate the positive ones and make them even more precious. We hope that in this way players can see that we wanted to create a game world that is suitable for everyone, not just new users or fans of the franchise, that can feel realistic and have a greater sense of immersion. This is one of the main reasons that pushed us towards more mature themes, we are showing the world of Valisthea as it is without trying to put the spotlight only on its positive aspects, but also showing its darker parts.

The previous chapters of the franchise were characterized by the presence of a cast of protagonists useful not only to diversify the gameplay, but also to highlight the inner growth of each character thanks to their interactions. For FINAL FANTASY XVI a different approach was taken, focusing on Clive as the sole protagonist. What drove you towards this choice and how did you manage to balance the absence of the party?

There are several ways to narrate the growth of a character. We can directly control it and see it evolve over the course of the main storyline or, in this case, only control Clive and see the evolution of the other characters from his point of view. If it is true that in FINAL FANTASY XVI we will control only one character and we will be able to directly follow his personal growth, it is also true that we have given a lot of space to his supporting actors of which we will be able to see the evolution through special narrative arcs present within the main plot.

Decide whether to create a title open world or based around several smaller maps, as well as whether having just one playable character or an entire party is a simple game design choice. From the early stages of development we decided to focus the gameplay on Cliveand the main motivation is related to the combat system action in real time. The rhythm of the battles will be really tight, sometimes almost with the risk of becoming exhausting, and this only by using Clive. If in addition we had to introduce the change from one character to another to make combos with other playable characters it would have become too prohibitive and complex for all those who are not used to titles action or with fans who were hoping for a turn-based combat system.

Another reason is related to party composition. Imagine that I Yoshi-P is Cid, Koji Fox-san is Clive And Minagawa-san is Jill and that in our game we can create a limited number of skills, let’s say a hundred in total. In FINAL FANTASY XVI we focus only on Clive, so all those abilities will be usable by only one character. If instead we had decided to develop several playable characters we would have had to give each of them a set of unique skills, in this case we would have had only about thirty skills for each protagonist. Each character’s usefulness in battle would thus be reduced as well, while still making them more interesting Cid and Jill in combat, it would decrease the chances of Clive during the clashes.

Thanks to our choice Clive it can count on all the skills that we have created for the game. Furthermore, it will not be necessary to learn three different fighting styles but we will have to focus only on Clive, making the title more suitable even for those not used to titles action. Obviously there will be those who will wonder “why don’t you create one hundred skills for each character?” (team laughs), but then we would have needed another three years to develop the game.

During battles with the Eikon the gameplay will change drastically, offering players different styles and mechanics from those of a classic Action RPGs. What led you to combine a certain style of play with a specific Eikon?

In our original concept we wanted to make every clash between Eikon unique, and that was our starting point. After that we created the narrative aspect with the main story and in this world we already knew where each battle would go in the story. Once we kept these aspects in mind we went on our way Boss Battle Design Teamwhich is separate from the team that deals with the normal fights of the game, and each member of the team has started to share their ideas on how to make the different battles between Eikon.

Some have proposed mechanics similar to the wrestlingwho instead exposed us a battle in style shoot’em up and other ideas that we can not reveal yet because it would be a spoiler. They all gave a presentation about what they would like to see in the game, and then it was me, Yoshida-san, as director, who decided which of these ideas would be perfect or crazy enough to make it into the game.

As for matching a certain mechanic to a specific Eikon, put yourself in the shoes of the Combat Director and think of a battle he sees Ifrit clash with Garuda. They are both roughly the same height, so when they collide it might look like a match of pro wrestling. But now you have to carry out the battle of Ifrit against Titan, but the latter is three times taller than the former and it would be impossible to make a similar clash between the two. So the decision goes to Boss Battle Design Teamwhich must determine which mechanics would come naturally in a fight between the two Eikons.

Everything is fine Eikon has its own unique characteristics, and this has led to the diversification also in terms of gameplay of their clashes. Think now of the battle between Ifrit And Bahamut, the first one stands on two legs and cannot fly while the other one has wings and hovers in the sky, how can we accomplish this battle? The clashes between Eikon must be different from each other precisely because of the different situations in which we will find ourselves. We can’t reveal more as we’re entering spoiler territory, but that was broadly our reasoning for making the battles, each one an entity in its own right.

Although we are here to FINAL FANTASY XVI it is impossible not to mention one of your greatest achievements: FINAL FANTASY XIII. Is it possible in the future to expect some collaboration between the two games as happened in the past with other chapters of the franchise?

(Development team laughs) I, Naoki Yoshidaas producer of FINAL FANTASY XVI I wish I could do something in collaboration with FINAL FANTASY XIII. However I need to ask the permission of a guy who is the producer and director of FINAL FANTASY XIIIhis name is Yoshida-san and I have to ask him if it’s okay for him. It’s really busy right now, with FFXIV patch 6.4 needing to double check before launch. But when I go back to Japan after this media tour I will stop by his office to ask if any collaboration is possible.

I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available worldwide starting June 22 as a temporary exclusive on PlayStation 5. Have you pre-ordered your copy yet? Let us know in the comments!

FINAL FANTASY XVI © 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.