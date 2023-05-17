The editorial staff of the magazine has announced that issue 356 of Game Informer will have a cover story (and of course a cover) dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XVIthe highly anticipated action RPG from SQUARE ENIX coming up Playstation 5 in just over a month.

The official announcement, which shows us a preview of the cover artwork, reads as follows: “We went to Japan and spoke with some of the leaders of the SQUARE ENIX Creative Business Unit III development team to talk about combat, art direction, story and much more, and we played the game for hours that we can’t see the end of it. It’s time to talk to you.”

The magazine will be launched in two editions, one with the protagonist Clive Rosfield and the eikon Ifrit on the cover, while his brother Joshua and the eikon Phoenix they will be on the back. The other will have the illustrations reversed, Joshua on the cover and Clive on the back.

FINAL FANTASY XVI will be launched next June 22nd exclusively on Playstation 5.

Source: Game Informer Street Gematsu