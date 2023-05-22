Naoki Yoshida is the man who saved Square Enix Final Fantasy XIII reinventing it from the ground up: his role as producer of Final Fantasy XVI, the new chapter of the saga (this time offline) which will debut on June 22nd exclusively on PS5. And in the presence of Yoshida himself, together with the art director Hiroshi Minagawa and the localization director Koji Fox, an event was held in Milan that allowed Adknronos Tech&Games to try out a long part of the game, the entire prologue of Clive’s story, to experience the combat system and the world to explore in this new beginning for one of the most popular RPG series of all time. The tested version was created for the press experience and the contents may differ from the final version, but it is reasonable to think that it will be the very first lines of what players will actually be called to experience in the world of Valisthea in a month. Before that, Yoshida says, players will also be able to experience the beginning of the game with a smaller demo, which will be released in the coming weeks.

While Tetsuya Nomura is working on Kingdom Hearts IV and the remake trailer of Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy XVI has been entrusted to an unusual team for the series: Yoshida comes precisely from the success of Final Fantasy XIII, an online role-playing game. The directors come from the same staff, while the combat design is Ryota Suzuki, who comes from a past in Capcom with Dragon’s Dogma and especially Devil May Cry V. That’s where Final Fantasy XVI decides to dare and take the last step towards a more marked action evolution. The result is very spectacular and at the same time more satisfying and intuitive than it was in Final Fantasy XV, which had also already veered in this direction. Clive is able to perform lethal combos by combining physical and magical attacks with each other, but he can also perform a series of attacks in the air that are very reminiscent Devil May Cry. Each fight is well balanced and you have the clear feeling of controlling the results, thanks above all to an excellent customization system that allows the player to select accessories that simplify the game. In this way it will be possible, for example, to stop time before each attack to better manage one’s strategy. In general, the game menu and all the various accessibility options it brings are among the most complete ever seen in a video game.

Final Fantasy XVI is set in the Kingdom of Valisthea, during a conflict between six great powers. Avoiding any spoilers, suffice it to say that the Eikon and the dominants are at the center of the plot, the latter capable of calling the former, large and powerful entities. These are the classic evocations of Final Fantasy, which in each chapter have their own name and their own logic. Here, in particular, they are very important and produce spectacular fights. When you summon an Eikon it is possible to deliver blows of devastating power, and each of them is more suitable for certain situations. Up to three can be equipped, each with upgradeable powers. When a power is maxed out, it will apply to every other Eikon in the party. This is a rather refined leveling system, which guarantees a strategic edge over the more action-packed nature of the game. When the Eikons fight each other, then, new gameplay solutions are unleashed and above all an epicness to the full advantage of visual spectacularity.

From a narrative point of view, already at the first taste Final Fantasy XVI seems to have a lot to tell: numerous story sequences intersperse the first moments of the game, and introduce a world presented in a raw and adult way. Yoshida quotes game of Thrones, not surprisingly, both because the plot deals with kingdoms in battle with each other, and because it unfolds through different moments in the life of the protagonist. As in every Final Fantasy self-respecting, the narration is fundamental and the characterization of the characters already appears excellent. The completely medieval-inspired setting and darker and more mature characters make the game a more adult experience than its predecessor. And while it’s not an open world, Final Fantasy XVI aims for the visual spectacularity and complexity of the most famous triple A titles. Visually, we are at very high levels. It will be for some directorial choices, or it will be for Yoshida’s own admission by introducing the game of him, but in several points he remembers God of War Ragnarok, with a PS5 at its best. If it is true that the fighting style will make RPG enthusiasts turn up their noses, it should be noted that this change is inserted in the framework of a game that, at first glance, already seems to have everything it takes to be a great Final Fantasy.