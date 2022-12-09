Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22, 2023 worldwide. The news was given at The Game Awards, where producer Naoki Yoshida took the stage to present the world premiere of a new trailer, titled “Vendetta”, which matches one of Clive’s motivations throughout the storyline of the game that will be released next year on PlayStation 5. Square Enix also revealed that the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of the game can be pre-ordered today, while pre-orders of the Collector’s Edition, available only on the Square Enix Store, will begin Monday 12 December.

Final Fantasy XVI tells a new dark fantasy story in the Final Fantasy universe, this time set in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mother Crystals. The peace of this world is shattered when the spread of the Plague threatens to destroy the domains of the Crystals. The fate of the world is in the hands of the powerful Eikon and their Dominants, men and women capable of evoking their fearsome power. The game will be available in a standard edition and others three additional editions.