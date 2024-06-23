On the occasion of the first anniversary of Final Fantasy XVI Its director, Hiroshi Takai, shared a message suggesting that he would like the game to reach other platforms besides PlayStation 5, such as Xbox or PC.

He did not say it directly but he did suggest it with his comment posted on Twitter. That was after mentioning the anniversary, thanking those who played this title and the team that developed it. Likewise, he mentioned its downloadable content.

Specifically, he mentioned the episodes Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide. Takai hopes everyone is having fun with this video game. Then he commented ‘the development team is currently working very hard on the PC edition’.

Thus he confirms his arrival in this system, and then said ‘we would like to make Final Fantasy XVI available to play for as many people as possible, so be careful with that too’.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Hiroshi Takai finished by saying ‘Thank you for continuing to support Final Fantasy XVI!’. If we take into account that the PS5 version of FFXVI is now available, and the PC one is on the way, what this creative said later applies to other platforms.

Especially Xbox Series X|S and even Nintendo Switch 2 could be considered, if it is capable of running this title. In its most recent financial report, Square Enix revealed its interest in multiplatform titles.

Especially because some of its games are not achieving the expected sales as they are exclusive to PS5. But we must not forget that Final Fantasy XVIin addition to other titles developed by Square Enix, are under an exclusivity agreement with Sony.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Only after a certain period of time passes can this developer and publisher consider creating ports for other platforms. But only time will tell that.

