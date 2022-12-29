final fantasy 16 It is one of the most anticipated video games of the year, since basically there has not been a main installment of the franchise since that distant 2016 when installment number fifteen came out. And now, more information about the new video game is being revealed, this time it is about the classification that it will have by the ESRB from state Joined.

Officially it will be of the classification m either Mature, which is recommended for people over 18 years of age, that for elements of violence and even with references to nudity among more elements. This is due to the places that the main character is going to visit, this includes some bars and brothels that are even explained on the official page of the company.

This is the full description of the game on the web:

This is an action RPG in which players take on the role of an enslaved prince (Clive) on a quest to find his missing brother. From a third-person perspective, players explore a fantasy kingdom, complete various quests, and engage in battles against enemy soldiers and fantastic creatures (eg, trolls, orcs). Players use swords and magical attacks (eg fireballs, lightning) to kill characters in close combat. During fight sequences, players can perform cinematic attacks/finishing moves by following the on-screen prompts. Battles are fast-paced, accompanied by impact sounds, screams of pain, and huge explosions. Blood spatter effects frequently occur when characters are slashed and killed. Scenes show additional acts of violence and blood: a character’s hands cut off by a sword; a guard’s throat cut with a knife; a character impaled in the chest; the shoulder of a prisoner stabbed and twisted by an interrogator’s blade. The game contains some sexual material: a character caressing and straddling a man in bed; references to prostitution—sounds of sexual moaning in a brothel; Dialogue such as, “I’d be happy to show you…as long as I can afford it” and “…thank you for your service. My camera is just above. Some characters are depicted with their breasts and buttocks partially exposed. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in-game. “I’ll be happy to show it to you… whenever I can afford it” and “…thank you for your service. My camera is just above. Some characters are depicted with their breasts and buttocks partially exposed. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in-game. “I’ll be happy to show it to you… whenever I can afford it” and “…thank you for your service. My camera is just above. Some characters are depicted with their breasts and buttocks partially exposed. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in-game.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the premiere June 23 for PS5.

Via: silicone

Editor’s note: Over time, the Final Fantasy saga has matured, I think the first foundations were laid with installment number nine. So for this moment we can already consider it as a saga for an adult audience.