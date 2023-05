During Playstation Showcase of this evening SQUARE ENIX presented a new trailer for his highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY XVIreleased as a time exclusive Playstation 5 the next June 22nd. The new trailer is titled “Salvation”.

You can read ours here game previewwhile here you find ours interview with Naoki Yoshidaproducer of the title.

FINAL FANTASY XVI – PlayStation Showcase Trailer

Source: Playstation Showcase