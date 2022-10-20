SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer dedicated to the main plot and the protagonists of the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY XVI. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, also serves to introduce two characters that we will meet during the adventure: Dion Lesagewhose Eikon is none other than BahamutAnd Barnabas Thalmrbearer of the powers of Odin.

Here is a brief description of the two protagonists released by the company.

Dion Lesage Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque and head of the noblest and most feared order of knights: the dragons. Dion is loved and respected by the people and by the troops, also for the numerous times in which he has turned the tide of the battle in their favor. Songs about the heroism of the warrior prince and his Eikon, Bahamut, the King of Dragons, are always on the lips and lutes of the bards of Sanbreque. But in the Empire all is not well, and the thickening shadows could even suffocate the light of Bahamut …

Barnabas Thalmr Arrived on the coasts of Cineria as a landless and titleless wanderer, Barnabas gained the kingdom thanks to his skill with the sword. When the local beastmen turned against his rule, Barnabas invoked the power of his own Eikon, Odin, to quell their rebellion practically alone, bringing the whole eastern continent under the Waloedian banner. It now has an army and fleet that rival those of all the kingdoms of Valistheabut it is always the king who takes the field where the fights are most heated, riding his ghostly steed and intent on mowing down enemies with his legendary black blade or observing the chaos of battle with a macabre glimmer of charm in his eyes.

Naoki Yoshida he further stated that the development team is focusing on finding and removing possible bugs, as well as optimizing and putting the finishing touches to the game so that it is ready to be released. Yoshi-P later revealed that a new promotional campaign will begin in the coming weeks dedicated to the game that will see him directly involved together with other developers such as the director Hiroshi Takaithe creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro and the director of localization MC Koji Fox.

We leave you now with the new trailer for FINAL FANTASY XVI reminding you that the game will be released during the summer of 2023 on PlayStation 5. If you want to know more about the sixteenth numbered chapter of the franchise you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

FINAL FANTASY XVI – AMBITION Trailer

