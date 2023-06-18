Ladies and gentlemen, start warming up your gaming rigs, because FINAL FANTASY XVI is coming! To continue the promotion for the upcoming launch, SQUARE ENIX has well thought of bringing to the net a beautiful advertising spot for the title, which shows characters and the game world as if they were artistic paintings worthy of a painting.

Furthermore, it was announced that the game will have a day one update, weighing in 300MBwhich will make the following improvements to some of the problems encountered:

Fixed controls issues making it impossible to progress in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue that forced the game to close under some circumstances

Performance optimization in some places

Fixed some minor text issues

Before leaving you to watch the new trailer, we remind you that the release of FINAL FANTASY XVI it is set for this June 22nd as a temporary exclusive on Playstation 5. If you are interested in knowing more about the game, here is a list of 10 things to know before buying.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu