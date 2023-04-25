2023 is an important year for gaming. In a few months, action-adventure, fantasy and fighting games that fans have been waiting for a long time will be on the market. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is first on the list, being released on May 12th. This video game, made official at the beginning of February, sees Link collide not with the usual Ganon, but with a mysterious mummified being who awakens after a long sleep of captivity. In addition to this latest chapter that draws on a winning idea by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, those who have more patience will be able to wait until June for the new Final Fantasy XVI and Mortal Kombat 12 by the end of the year.

Final Fantasy XVI: An ambitious video game

Kicking off within grim settings that are anything but friendly, Final Fantasy XVI is an ambitious video game. This is because it offers so many features. In addition to brutal chainable combos and special shots, strange dances of death can be activated, which will allow the main protagonist, Clive Rosefield, to unlock hidden powers. Not only that: Transcendence mode is also available, which when activated boosts all vital parameters and gives access to automatic health regeneration. Final Fantasy XVI, which could arrive with a demo on the market in the coming weeks, has seen fit to offer fans two ways to tackle this new fantasy-noir-style adventure: Story mode and Action mode. To find out the differences, we will have to wait for June 22nd.

Mortal Kombat 12: once again the fatalities at the center of everything? Likely

Although there is much talk about it on the web, not much is known about Mortal Kombat 12 yet. For example, the release date is not known, nor what the fighter roster might be. While waiting for the first teasers expected in the next few days, the rumors abound. Will Ellie from The Last of Us be among the playable characters? Ed Boon seems to have denied this. However, it is said that it cannot be introduced later thanks to an ad hoc expansion. What you can be sure of is that there will be Scorpion and Sub-Zero, always present since the first Mortal Kombat, and that fatalities will once again be at the center of everything. They will be even more spectacular, and who knows, maybe customizable as in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon.

Gaming is not just fighting games!

In addition to Mortal Kombat 12, due out this year, and Final Fantasy XVI, available starting June 22, there are other titles to keep in mind. For example Tekken 8, the eighth main episode and tenth overall of this successful Namco series, which promises to be engaging thanks to a totally renewed gameplay. In addition there is Street Fighter 6, which fans will be able to play from June 2, whose roster of fighters will be retouched in part – the most interesting new entry is Lily, descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe. Instead, the graphics will be retouched, improved compared to the past, and some moves of the most loved characters. The gaming universe isn’t just fighting games, there’s so much more, like those themed pastimes on the web whose reels and whose combinations can reward any player. One of these is Gates of Olympus, a slot machine inspired by the legends of ancient Greece and which features a multiplier of up to 500 times and cascading reels. Another is Tomb of Ra, where the player will be able to test himself by breathing the atmosphere of Ancient Egypt. Finally there is Big Bass Hold & Spinner, a slot designed for those who love fishing and want to try their hand at this difficult discipline on the web.

On July 28 here is Disney Illusion Island

Moving on to the platform genre, Disney Illusion Island will be released for Nintendo Switch on July 28th. This 2D graphics video game is based on the animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. There will be 4 playable characters: Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, who will have to work together to solve multiple puzzles and to navigate within a universe where there will be several opponents to overcome. Network no shortage of trailers to get an idea of ​​this title.