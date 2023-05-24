The game director Hiroshi Takai and the producer Naoki Yoshida they stated that Square Enix want to see audience reactions to Final Fantasy XVI before thinking of possible ways to expand the world and the story.

“We don’t know if Valisthea and the story of Clive they will be able to enter the hearts of the players,” he said Yoshida. “So although it is our habit to develop additional content that allows you to delve into the history of the game world and the characters that populate it, this time we want to wait for what relationship players will be able to establish with the game world and the protagonists of Final Fantasy XVI“.

Yoshida stated that the new chapter of the saga will guarantee a complete experience even without the need for DLCs. This certainly represents a clear change compared to the past. The previous chapter, Final Fantasy XV has been the subject of numerous add-ons, and even had a prequel film made in CGI. Even the recent one Final Fantasy VII Remake he has his own DLCs. Already from the first hours of the game, it is possible to guess that the story of the game will be really intense and very different, at least in style, compared to the past of the series. Final Fantasy XVI will be released exclusively on Playstation 5 the next June 22, 2023.