If you are among those who wait spasmodically FINAL FANTASY XVI without worrying about spoilers of any kind regarding the gameplay of the action RPG of SQUARE ENIXfrom this morning the official Japanese site of the game has been updated with new gameplay videos showing the titanic clashes, the actions of the Eikon, the mode focused on the Story, the skills, the trusty Torgal and the party. There are also new images showing the Eikons Phoenix, Shiva, Ramuh, Garuda, Titan, Bahamut, Odin and Ifrit.

We remember that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available as an exclusive Playstation 5 from next June 22nd.

FINAL FANTASY XVI – Titanic clashes

When rival Dominants clash, epic battles ensue between their Eikon!

Actions of the Eikons

Clive can use the powers of multiple Eikons in a breakneck battle!

Story-focused mode

A myriad of accessibility options allow anyone to experience Clive’s adventure, from seasoned action gamers to those who just want to enjoy the story.

Ability

Expand and upgrade Clive’s skills to suit your fighting style. A plethora of incredible sword techniques and eikonic abilities are at Clive’s disposal and it’s up to us to decide which ones to learn or enhance. If you have trouble choosing, power-ups can be unlocked automatically.

Torgal

A hero’s best friend: the faithful Torgal takes the field! Clive’s loyal hound is never far from his side and when enemies close in he doesn’t flinch. Not only is Torgal able to attack enemies, but he can also heal Clive’s wounds and, if Clive knows how to follow orders, the two can become a devastating duo.

Party

The more, the merrier, because sometimes fighting fate is not a job to be done alone. In some moments of his adventure Clive will be joined by some valid allies who will fight alongside him and the composition of the group will change with the evolution of the story. Unlike Torgal, these party members do not take orders directly from the player, but fight as they see fit.

FINAL FANTASY XVI – Screenshots

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu