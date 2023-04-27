Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the arrival of a bundle containing FINAL FANTASY XVI and the console Playstation 5 with disc player, scheduled for release in June 22nd. The game, however, will only be included via download code. A pair of branded limited edition accessories was also announced for Japan FINAL FANTASY XVI: it’s about the covers for the console and controller DualSense.

It is not yet clear whether the covers and the controller will also be available for the western market, nor has the release of the bundle been confirmed for the European territory. Below you will find the images of the two accessories.

DualSense Wireless Controller FINAL FANTASY XVI Limited Edition – 8,980 yen

PlayStation 5 Cover FINAL FANTASY XVI Limited Edition – 7,980 yen

The release of the game is scheduled for the next June 22nd worldwide, exclusively on Playstation 5.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu