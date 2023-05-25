













Final Fantasy XVI launches a new trailer for its history and the hype is unleashed

That was one of the high points of the broadcast, not long after the good news for fans of Metal Gear Solid.

This gameplay trailer, titled ‘Salvation’allows you to appreciate more of what this role-playing genre adventure has to offer, which is just a few weeks away.

Something for which this trailer stands out final fantasy 16 It is because of the impressive graphic quality that this game displays, which takes full advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5.

We recommend: Perfect game: Final Fantasy XVI would not come with a Day 1 patch.

It should be noted that the preview is focused on showing the history of this title, so it has a good dose of spoilers.

However, it is sure that more than one player interested in this title will want to take a look and see what they will enjoy soon.

Fountain: Square Enix.

In the description in English of the progress of final fantasy 16 shown in the PlayStation Showcase can be read ‘We don’t need your salvation. We will save ourselves. And we’ll do it on our own terms’.

That contrasts with the japanese version that we share This says ‘what we want and wish to create is a world where people can live as human beings’. Two advances that say a lot about the plot.

What is the story of Final Fantasy XVI about?

The story of final fantasy 16 It centers on Clive Rosfield and his allies who fight to control their own destiny in the world of Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mothercrystals.

In this place there are various factions that come to dispute control. Among them are the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, and the Kingdom of Waloed. But the Dhalmekian Republic also intervenes in the story.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The same can be said for the Iron Kingdom and the Crystal Domain. That is why intrigues and contrary interests are part of the plot, in which the Eikons enter the scene.

These are creatures and entities that can only be controlled or manifested by a select group of people, the Dominants.

One of them is Joshua Rosfield, Clive’s younger brother and who is the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. But more characters are involved.

The game will be released on June 22, 2023 on PS5.