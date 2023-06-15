SQUARE ENIX announces a Milanese event for the launch of FINAL FANTASY XVI in collaboration with the brand DLYNR. The event will be held on Thursday June 22 from 18.00 to 21.00 at the DLYNR flagship store in Corso di Porta Ticinese 83 in Milan, and will see the participation of numerous guests as well as the presence of some dresses inspired by the eight Eikons present in the sixteenth chapter.

Also participants will be able to get a special goodie bag personalized which will contain an exclusive gift inside, but which will only be available while stocks last.

Let’s find out more information about the event together thanks to the press release released by the company.

FINAL FANTASY XVI ANNOUNCEMENT OF PARTNERSHIP WITH DLYNR The well-known Italian urbanwear brand has selected 8 artists to create outfits inspired by the Eikons of FINAL FANTASY XVI which will be unveiled on June 22nd in Milan during a launch party MILAN (15 June 2023) – On the occasion of the upcoming launch, FINAL FANTASY XVI is happy to announce a fantastic partnership with DLYNRItalian urbanwear born in Milan in 2013. To celebrate the release of the next standalone chapter of the iconic Final Fantasy exclusively on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) consoles, Thursday 22 June from 18.00 to 21.00 at the DLYNR flagship store in Corso di Porta Ticinese 83 in Milan there will be a unmissable launch party with numerous guests and extraordinary outfits inspired by FINAL FANTASY XVI. The well-known Italian urbanwear brand has selected 8 artists to realize 8 exclusive outfits inspired by the Eikons of FINAL FANTASY XVI, the most powerful and deadliest creatures in all of Valisthea. During the launch party, where each of the outfits will be worn by an influencerthe artists who made them will also be present, the three cosplayers of Clive (Leon Chiro), Jill (Cosplay light) and Benedikta (Kamisama Lisa) coordinated by Epicos, as well as a DJ Set by Pretty Mo and a managed bar in collaboration with Red Bull. Additionally, the first fans to attend the event will receive a personalized goodie bag with an exclusive gift, available while supplies last. Below is a list of the artists and influencers associated with each Eikon’s FINAL FANTASY XVI: Phoenix

Ifrit

Shiva

Ramuh

Garuda

Titan

Odin

Bahamut Finally, all fans of FINAL FANTASY XVI in addition to being able to admire the different Eikon-inspired outfits firsthand, they will be able to try the game at the DLYNR flagship store in Corso di Porta Ticinese 83 in Milan from Friday 23 June in a themed gaming area. FINAL FANTASY XVI introduces players to an all-new story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed with the light of the Mother Crystals and where peace falters as the spreading Plague threatens to destroy its domains. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikon, powerful summoned beasts, and their Rulers, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and master them. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior bestowed with the title of “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity with it. FINAL FANTASY XVI is rated USK 16/PEGI 18 and will be available for PlayStation®5 consoles on June 22, 2023. Related links

Official site: http://www.finalfantasyxvi.com

Twitter: @FinalFantasyXVI

Facebook: @FinalFantasyXVI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/FinalFantasy/

Instagram: @FinalFantasyXVI

#FinalFantasy #FF16

Source: SQUARE ENIX