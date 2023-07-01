













Final Fantasy XVI joins Los Shinigamis del Norte to give us a fantastic corrido | EarthGamer







The subject in question is find the flamecomposed by Masayoshi Soken for final fantasy 16. Los Shinigamis del Norte gave it their Mexican touch with accordion and guitars by making it sound like a corrido. Although at any moment we thought they would start singing, it was an instrumental piece. Still, the result is to be applauded.

Los Shinigamis del Norte are known for doing Mexican covers of anime songs and video games. They are quite popular among the country’s geeks, so PlayStation and Square Enix looking for them for this collaboration is a great strategy.

We recommend you: Final Fantasy XVI beats the haters and sells 3 million copies

final fantasy 16 it has enjoyed a lot of popularity since its launch last week. This collaboration with Los Shinigamis del Norte could make it even more popular with the public. What did you think of this fantasy corrido?

How is Final Fantasy XVI faring?

at its release final fantasy 16 it became one of the highest rated games of 2023. Many reviews consider that it has a very good and mature story, in addition to the fact that its combat system becomes very exciting. Not to mention that it has a very good graphic section, although with some frame drops.

Source: Square Enix

In fact, it is already cultivating its first sales successes, since Square Enix revealed that it has already sold more than 3 million copies. In addition to becoming one of the best-selling PlayStation 5 games in Japan. Have you already given it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)