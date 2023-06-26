One of the historical figures who has always fascinated me is Niccolò Machiavelli, a writer and philosopher who had a very practical doctrine, “the end justifies the means“. This phrase, from a young mind, could be seen as a sort of hymn to courage and resoluteness, but a few more years on the shoulders instead makes us reflect on how much it is simplistic the speech. The achievement of an end justifies any means: and yet there is case and case. Interesting how Machiavelli comes to mind to talk about Final Fantasy XVIa game that bravely decided to slaughter every dogma it could have – or rather, that fans think it had until the previous chapters – to to evolveadapt to a modern gaming world made of more powerful technology, a ruthless industry and a very short life of single player games.

So here I will explain to you, in this article, why after all, if the end does not justify the means, surely justifies the choice to switch to Action RPG, which, spoiler, is what has best happened to the saga on a par with 3D polygonal models. So let’s analyze the three big “problems” that according to users afflict the game, and try to understand if they really are such, or if they are simply complaints for their own sake.

Monotonous Combat System?

Absolutely not. We speak of a system worked on by nothing less than Ryota Suzukicombat director who has worked on games such as Devil May Cry, Monster Hunters And Dragon’s Dogma. For this reason, the game immediately bases everything on a physical hit (Square), magic hit (Triangle) and dodging (R1): but like any action worthy of the name, it doesn’t accompany you with its little hand to see combos that are too simple to Do. On the contrary, there is to study, test in Practice mode and learn the right combos and timing.

In short, if you feel fooled by a monotonous combat system, it’s because you’re not even trying the combat system. Pressing the Square key repeatedly is not a limitation of the game, but your choice. And if you have the right willpower to go ahead in the game, as in any self-respecting action (but also as in any role-playing game), you will begin to create very elaborate combinations, which will allow you to bring breathtaking scenes to the screen.

So, surely Final Fantasy XVI has opted for something simpler, with a system based on only one playable character, but between combos, QTE extension And Eikon abilities you really will every chance to alternate the right shots (to be given to enemies depending on their type, status, position, etc). Because I’ll tell you a secret: even in this Final Fantasy the enemies have weaknesses and resistances, only that it will be up to you to understand it and consequently use the right moves.

Isn’t that a RPG?

No, and yes. Because basically it’s not a Role Playing Game, being an Action RPG, but having the acronym within the genre, in part it is. The problem in Final Fantasy XVI is related to the fact that the GDR portionespecially that relating to equipment, is really limited. Of course, you can choose the skills of the Eikon, but weapons and objects will be simple power ups to do every few hours of play. And yet, perhaps we are forgetting the definition of role-playing game.

Let’s not talk about paper (Dungeons & Dragonsfor example), but that related to the video game genre. An RPG focuses on levels, upgrades, statistics, combine everything and find the right maneuvers to do to win and conclude the title. What that you willbut Not with objects: on the contrary, you will have to combine moves (the so-called combos), along with everything else.

In case you didn’t understand, Final Fantasy XVI makes the combat system a vital part, even inserting the way you will fight in real time into the variables of the RPG soul. Surely deeper options would have allowed you to enjoy everything even more, but from here to judge the game a Devil May Cryit’s okay.

Important note: although the game has many western influences, it’s not a JRPG anywayand not for that reason. In fact, with J-RPG, we classify the RPGs produced in Japan that have, among many features, also turn-based combat. Only we forget the random fights, which all fans have always wanted to see abolished. But on the other hand, two weights, two measures, right?

And anyway, for the more hardcore fans, I would also start thinking about one thing: in case Final Fantasy XVI depopulates, probably we will see many transpositions in the future from the classic JRPG to something more action. Or rather, we could even see such an evolution, ready to break away from the chains of rules dictated decades ago.

Isn’t that Final Fantasy?

Final Fantasy has always shaped its gameplay based on need: let’s talk about an anthology series that over time he innovatedfrom time to time, every single thing that could change.

Already Final Fantasy VII opted for the classic roundsATB extension, which differentiated the times of action, and so on the system has always changed. With Final Fantasy XII however we have started to see a real change, moving towards something closer to real time (thanks to the abandonment of Sakaguchi and the merger with Enix). The false positive of Final Fantasy XII, which did not have the expected success, however, was not given by the combat system, but by the history which lost all those pillars that have always characterized the saga (let’s talk about real pillarsnot of the gameplay – and I remember that we were also happy with the Gambittaken from MMORPGs).

Final Fantasy XVI is more Final Fantasy than the last few chapters have been: precisely for this reason we should welcome it with determination, trying to understand that the end justifies the means, that basically some scattered errors, some lack of improvements and some systems to be revised can be accepted, if they bring us an even better Final Fantasy XVII. but not anchored in its past And looking to the future. Because basically you can say what you want, but I fight with Invocations as a child I imagined them like this.