In a statement they spoke about the sales of final fantasy 16 compared to its predecessors. They mentioned that the remake of FF7 It came at a time when the number of PS4 users was much higher. However, based on current PS5 users, they found that players were much better at adopting the latest installment.

Although their numbers are quite positive, Square Enix confirmed that they will continue to create strategies for more people to play it. In addition, it is a fairly accessible installment that even non-fans can enter without problems.

Although many users in networks questioned the sales of final fantasy 16it seems that its developer already considers it a success. This, coupled with its great reception from critics, could indicate that the franchise is in a very good moment.

What can we expect from Final Fantasy XVI in the future?

During the press tour of final fantasy 16its producer Naoki Yoshida was asked about possible DLC. Here he said that they were listening carefully to fans who want more stories to explore Valisthea.. However, she said that they will share updates when the time is right.

Source: Square Enix

Although he did not confirm a DLC, his words give hope that we will receive more content in the future. This would surely make the fans very happy, who consider that there is a lot to explore. YoEven some already have in mind a perfect candidate to star in it: Cidolfus Telamon. But for now we just have to wait for more information to be revealed to us. Have you already played FF16?

