Good news on this Friday of cancellations: Final Fantasy XVI has entered the gold phase. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, everything can be translated with the fact that the development process of Final Fantasy XVI is concluded.

In the tweet launched by the official page, we also read the confirmation of the release date, ready to deny even the slightest rumor that could start on the net: the June 22, 2023 the new final fantasy will come.

Final Fantasy XVI has gone gold. From the entire team, including Torgal, we hope you’re looking forward to #FF16‘s launch on June 22nd 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Vrtd3cMNW5 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 31, 2023

Final Fantasy XVI is the latest installment in the popular Japanese RPG series developed by Square Enix. The game was announced during the PlayStation 5 Showcase event in September 2020 and is currently in development.

Set in a fictional world called Valisthea, divided into six nations that each hold an elemental power. The protagonist of the game is a young warrior named Clive Rosfield, who tries to protect his nation from the dark forces that threaten the peace of the world. Other playable characters include Clive’s brother Joshua and Jill Warrick, a young woman who will become an important figure in the game’s storyline.

The game will be an action RPG and will feature a real-time combat system, with characters who can equip weapons and magic to defeat enemies. Over time, this choice has created some distrust towards the final product, with many historical fans ready to point to this decision, branding everything as something different from the original video games of the saga.

Final Fantasy XVI will arrive on June 22, 2023 for PlayStation 5.