Square Enix is ​​taking important steps towards a multiplatform direction where it has to serve more than one market and the PC market is certainly a complicated one, because there are so many configurations that sometimes you cannot afford certain luxuries and freedoms. The same thing happens with Final Fantasy XVI.

When Final Fantasy XVI It came out on PS5, we were amazed at how good the battles with the Eikons looked and even the dubbing of the game left us with our mouths open at how good it was. Now, playing a game with such a good presentation, it shouldn’t be a problem to bring it to PC.

Well, if PlayStation has taught us anything with the vast majority of the ports of its games from PS5 to PC, it is that it is not a simple task and it depends a lot on the team in charge so that the result is the best possible. At the time, FFXV was a slight headache when it came out on PC, why wouldn’t FFXVI be the same?

Well, the challenge of bringing such a great game to another platform that has many different configurations really had its joke and, whatever it is about each one, it leaves us with one of those lessons in which you say “we are privileged who can play with a 3060 and up.” Why yes, just like with Alan Wake, the Spider-Man games and Black Myth itself: Wukong, Final Fantasy XVI He is as demanding as your parents when they ask for good grades.

Final Fantasy XVI on PC point by point

Yes, Final Fantasy XVI is very annoying on PC, but the experience for Nara is broken

The requirements of Final Fantasy XVI On PC they are very clear, you cannot play it with anything less than a GTX 1070 and 16 GB of RAM. Trying anything else would be a kind of suicide. Now, although this configuration will allow you to play, in reality what they suggest is that you have at least an NVIDIA 2080 installed, which already translates into RTX and other nice things on the screen, but let’s not forget those 16 GB of RAM, You can’t escape those.

As for the processor, it also gets a little capricious, because at the very least, Final Fantasy XVI It will ask you to have a processor with 4 cores and 16 threads, which is not recommended because it can create a bottleneck in the processes. The best thing is to have a processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. What do I mean? Well, you are already looking for a Ryzen 7 or a Core i7 so that the experience works fully.

Image captured with GeForce Experience

Anything between all of the above is likely to give you a sustainable experience, especially when it comes to combat. Personally, a processor with 6 cores and 12 threads can get you through the job without problems. At first you might have some bottlenecks, but over time the game stabilizes when you close all the processes that are in the way.

It is no lie that Final Fantasy XVI It gets really heavy when you play it on PC, but when you fully comply with the requirements that the game demands, the truth is that the PC experience asks absolutely nothing of the console experience.

Animations at 30 frames, but everything else can go further

A detail that caught my attention from the pre-rendered animations of Final Fantasy XVI is that they were “locked” at 30 frames per second can be counterproductive to the gaming experience, especially if suddenly you have very fluid actions while playing and suddenly everything closes.

Anyway, and this is something that ends up being unlocked with a later patch that corrects this detail, because in the end it is a section that players do not like. I think that many PC games that made the jump from consoles go through the same problem as always, it seems like an impossible mission to find an optimization for everything and you have to get your hands on all the configuration parameters until you find the right one.

Image captured with GeForce Experience

But let’s get to the facts: the combat, the duels of the eikons, all that that makes the game look spectacular. Final Fantasy XVI it ported perfectly to its PC version. Of course, they had to choose to have a computer that has a powerful GPU, but the sacrifice is worth it because the result is certainly satisfactory.

Likewise, it goes without saying that the game was already good since it came out on the PS5 and now having it on PC means that another audience will be able to enjoy it. Likewise, taking into account that the standard at the moment for playing is a 3060 ti, there will be many people who can enjoy this title at 1080 and 60 frames without problems.

Final Fantasy XVI runs very well under these parameters

Let’s play Final Fantasy XVI with a good GPU and we are referring to an NVIDIA GeForce 4070 ti. Said piece of hardware does a very good job of running Square Enix’s action RPG. Technically the experience ran in Ultra and with DSSL 3 being part of the job.

On the other hand, I was running the game on a normal hard drive, when the ideal is that you have it on an SSD and preferably on an NVMe M.2 because there is a lot to load and the faster, the better. I had no problems in this section, because I am also using a computer with 32 GB of RAM, a detail that does half the work.

Image captured with GeForce Experience

Maybe the part that fails is the processor, because I have a Ryzen 5 that is not new, but it has good speed and 6 cores with 12 threads, which do the job without problems, but when it comes to gaming, well, I do need restart everything and have only the game open and at most Discord so that it doesn’t bother me, especially when the video game is very demanding.

As I mentioned, the GPU is what does a lot of the work, especially since it is a very demanding game. Maybe with the passage of time Final Fantasy XVI It is being optimized, but at the time of publishing this article, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Is Final Fantasy XVI worth playing on PC?

Games as heavy and complete as Final Fantasy XVI They don’t happen every day. Technically we are talking about an experience that took a lot of advantage from the PS5 and that in the graphic section worked certainly well. Now, bringing these titles to PC sounds like a simple task, since we are talking about using the same technology, but no. Those who pursue these ports make significant efforts and do not always end well.

Now, Final Fantasy XVI It is designed as a “premium” game that does scream “I’m AAA” everywhere. It is not a production that pretends to be something it is not. There are heavy animations everywhere, jaw-dropping particle effects, and plenty of action, with the Eikons standing out the most on screen.

Image captured with GeForce Experience

Finally, playing on PC will always be a kind of “risk” because either you want the highest quality graphics or you are going to get involved with making the game run as well as possible with a good cup of soda. We have those same options on consoles and under better established parameters, but if the resolution is not greater than 1080p, we are already burning the house down.

Therefore, in practical terms, Final Fantasy XVI It works perfectly on PC. It doesn’t pretend to be something it isn’t and ends up having the same problems and virtues as its PS5 counterpart. You will surely say that this should not be like this, because “PC Master Race”, but that is not how this theme works. Sure, the game could be better optimized, but at least right now it works and is not broken like The Last of Us was at the time. Follow the discussion through our Discord.