There is a month left before the most ambitious game of the year of Square Enix be released in ps5, that is exactly final fantasy 16, The same that is shaping up to lead the franchise to greatness once again. And while it is a long-awaited project, it seems that some fans in a certain region will not be able to enjoy it due to some restrictions.

recently, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media of Saudi Arabia, has commented on Twitter, that unfortunately this installment of the series will not be able to legally reach the country. That’s because of some content that Square Enix decided not to remove or censor in any way, it’s not really confirmed what the region hasn’t liked.

This is what it says:

For fans of Final Fantasy 16, we would like to clarify that it has not been released in the Realm due to the publisher’s unwillingness to make the necessary mods.

This was also commented on by the board’s general supervisor of gaming, Hattan Tawili:

Unfortunately, after all our attempts over the past eight months without any success, one of the biggest and most important games of the year is on its way to being banned due to the company’s complete refusal to modify the content to suit the region. . Of course the company is clear about what happened, but they pour it out for no reason and refuse to change it.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the June 22nd for PS5. Later it will come to pc.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: The truth is strange what kind of element could offend that region so that they do not want to release the video game for sale. But hey, maybe it’s not something as serious as you think.