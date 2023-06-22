From today it is finally available worldwide FINAL FANTASY XVIhighly anticipated new chapter in the saga SQUARE ENIX. Developed by a team led by Naoki Yoshidathis sixteenth chapter brings with it many new features including an entirely Action combat system and more mature themes than the rest of the franchise much to receive a PEGI 18 rating.

If you are still undecided about buying or simply want to know more about the game, you can find many details in our in-depth review.

DISCOVER THE POWER OF THE EIKON IN FINAL FANTASY XVI, OUT NOW

The first pure action RPG in the FINAL FANTASY series is here

MILAN (22 June 2023) – Today SQUARE ENIX® announced the release of FINAL FANTASY® XVIthe highly anticipated next installment in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY series, on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) consoles.

FINAL FANTASY XVI is the first pure action role-playing game (RPG) in the series, mixing a dynamic real-time action combat system with RPG features to deliver an incredibly exciting gaming experience. The goal of Creative Business Unit III’s stellar development team, led by the producer of FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, Naoki Yoshida, was to create a FINAL FANTASY game suitable for players of all generations, which could appeal to both fans of the series and new players. Another strong point of the game is its accessibility, with the addition of “quick” accessories, with which you can customize the difficulty thanks to the equipment to adapt it to various play styles.

Another innovative element is the History of Current Times (STC). You can access the History of Current Times at any point in the game, even during cutscenes, to discover more information about the world and the characters that are on the screen or that you have just met, with over 2800 entries that delve into the history of Valisthea and her inhabitants.

With more than a million downloads, the demo of FINAL FANTASY XVInow available is the perfect opportunity to dive into the realm of Valisthea and experience the beginning of the epic story of protagonist Clive Rosfield. In the demo you will be able to play the prologue of the game to find out more about Clive’s ambitions and goals, as he witnesses a tragic event that leads him to seek revenge. Progress from this part of the demo can carry over to the full game. Furthermore, by completing the prologue, you will also be able to gain access to a special combat section with various unlocked skills, with which you can immediately jump into the middle of exciting battles and try out a wide variety of devastating attacks and combos.

FINAL FANTASY XVI narrates a new dark fantasy story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, this time set in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mother Crystals. The peace of this world is shattered when the spread of the Plague threatens to destroy the domains of the Crystals. The fate of the world is in the hands of the powerful Eikon and their Dominants, men and women capable of evoking their fearsome power. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and who is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity.

FINAL FANTASY XVI has a PEGI 18 rating and is now available on PlayStation®5.