The clothing brand from the land of the Rising Sun, Uniqlo had the opportunity to interview Naoki Yoshidain conjunction with the release (for the moment only in Japan) of a line of t-shirts dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI.

The game is highly anticipated both in the East and in the West and several years have now passed since its announcement, obviously like the whole industry, the title Square Enix suffered significant delays due to a global pandemic.

However, according to recent statements by project leader Yoshida, Final Fantasy XVI is now in the process of being optimized, with a focus on the player and the impact that the story would have once it is dealt with.

We are in the final phase and since it is a Single Player title, we aim to integrate more the story and refine the gameplay in detail. Unlike an online game, in which people play simultaneously, an individual title has a completely different focus and consequently changes the way you are immersed in the story as you play it.

He has declared Yoshidacontinuing and then concluding as follows:

I think that the story we are going to tell has reached a high level of depth: the brand is now 35 years old and the people who met it, who grew up with these stories, may be disillusioned, maybe even distant from the brand because as you grow up you make yourself I realize that life is much more difficult than a video game. At a certain point people separated from the game: here we want to allow these people to experience a “final fantasy” one last time, a return to the past with an involvement that once thrilled them. We are making the game with this intention and passion.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, although we know it will be a temporary exclusive to Sony PlayStation 5we advise you to follow this page to stay updated on the next developments of the saga!