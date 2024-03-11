In June of last year, Final Fantasy XVI It came to market as an exclusive for PlayStation 5. After some time, Square Enix confirms that this acclaimed title will also be available in the future. Although at the moment there is no exact date for this, Naoki Yoshida, producer of this installment, has shared more information about it.

Through an interview with GameInformer, Yoshida has revealed that the development of Final Fantasy XVI for PC is on the right track, and although at the moment he cannot share precise information, he has indicated that Your team is doing everything possible to give fans the experience they deserve.. This is what he said about it:

“In terms of where we are currently in development, we are trying to determine the final stages of optimization at this time. When we can release the PC version could depend on that – the system requirements and PC specs players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [las especificaciones de la PC] They seem to be somewhat high. In terms of when it will come out or when we can announce it, I would like to ask for more time for that. And to do that, we are also looking to release a demo for the PC version. Again, we can't talk too much in terms of details about when it will come out; I think that in a little more time we will be in a better place to announce things. But one thing is for sure: it won't be too far in the future; It won't be one year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned.”

With this, has confirmed that there are plans to provide PC users with a demo of Final Fantasy XVIsomething that will give the developers an idea of ​​the type of problems they have to fix and sections that need to be improved before its official release in a yet to be determined future.

In the meantime, we can only wait for The Rising Tidethe second expansion for Final Fantasy XVI will be available sometime in the spring of this year. On related topics, we tell you how it is Echoes of the Fallen, the first DLC of this title. Likewise, the first details of what would be Final Fantasy XVII.

Editor's Note:

Final Fantasy XVI it's a great game. Although many debated whether this installment can be considered part of Final Fantasy or not, this does not make much sense, since there are many elements that make it very clear that this title is as Final Fantasy as the seventh or tenth installment.

Via: GameInformer.