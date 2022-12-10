Just recently, in the course of the The Game Awards 2022, SQUARE ENIX has revealed the long-awaited release date of FINAL FANTASY XVIthe new numbered chapter of the highly acclaimed and historic franchise RPGs. As if that weren’t enough, just a few days later, the company also introduces us to the best combat system used by the game.

The protagonist Cliveas dominantwill be able to channel various abilities attributed to specific summons, which this time will bear the name of Eikons. It will be possible to exchange these summons in real time, so as to be able to use the related skills and attacks immediately. Of course, it will also be necessary to fight these iconic summons from the series FINAL FANTASY.

During the course of the story it will be possible to find various accessories that will make the experience more accessible for the various types of players. In addition to the possibility of launching the attacks of the summons in an easier way, these accessories will also allow you to automatically dodge the opponent’s blows and more.

To flank Clive in the course of his adventure there will also be Torgal, a wolf dog that will have the function of companion. It will be possible to give him instructions to attack both individually and in combination with us. In this adventure we will meet various companions, always controlled by AI, including also Cid And Jillcharacters recently shown in the trailer released during The Game Awards 2022.

FINAL FANTASY XVI is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 23, 2023. Did you know that the recent trailer was also dubbed into Italian? To find out more, we refer you to the appropriate news.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera