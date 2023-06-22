













If you are one of those who are taking their first steps on this new and epic odyssey, we will explain how the powers of these beings work. We will also tell you a little about how to get them, but without going into spoilers.

What you should know about the Eikons of Final Fantasy XVI

How can I get the powers of the eikons in Final Fantasy XVI?

The first thing to consider about final fantasy 16 is that you cannot miss the power of any eikon. Since as the story progresses you get them until you gather them all. All you have to do is advance the main plot to complete your collection.

Once you get each of these eikons, their respective skill trees open up in the pause menu. From here you can see the special moves you can unlock for each one. Obtaining them will cost you skill points, which you earn by participating in battles.

In the skill trees you will have to think very carefully about which moves to spend. Since there are many, sometimes somewhat expensive, and a single trip through the main story may not be enough to unlock all of them. So make sure you give as many chances as possible to find the ones that best suit your gameplay.

Each of the eikon’s abilities are very different from each other in final fantasy 16. Some are designed more for defense, others to not let the enemy rest and others to keep them frozen in one place. So they are very worthwhile and encourage experimentation.

How do eikon abilities work?

The unique abilities of eikons in final fantasy 16 are used when pressing circle. While special moves are used with R2 and square or triangle, depending on which button you assigned them to. Since there is a section in the pause menu where you can choose the special moves you want in your ‘arsenal’ for battles.

The protagonist, Clive, can connect with a maximum number of three eikons at a time. During battles you can press the L2 button to cycle between each one to take advantage of their unique ability and the moves you assigned them.

It should be noted that the eikon’s special moves can be upgraded to allow you to use them even without being connected to that eikon. This means that you could use the ability of the fire eikon, but with elements of the air eikon, to create colorful and lethal combinations.

What are the eikon abilities that you can get in Final Fantasy XVI?

Without going into spoilers, we will tell you about the capabilities of the eikons in final fantasy 16. The first one you start with is the phoenix one, which allows you to dash closer to enemies. Then we have a claw that can bring smaller enemies towards us or launch us through the air if we use it with larger enemies.

there is also one that Activating it gives us a shield that can stop almost all attacks and we can even make a brutal counterattack with it if we use it at the right time. Another of them makes us shoot energy balls at enemies that stick to them, but they do extra damage once we hit them. You will also find one that allows you to dodge in any direction leaving a trail that freezes enemies when they touch it.

Finally we have a couple of the most complex of final fantasy 16. One gives us wings to fly across the field, while charging up a rather deadly attack, but we can’t defend ourselves while. Finally we have one that gives us a special weapon that when used fills up a bar, which using it to the maximum gives us an attack that can eliminate all the enemies on the screen. Now it’s up to you to discover which one belongs to each eikon. Have you already got an idea of ​​which one will be your favorite?

