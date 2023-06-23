













In the early hours of the game you will find a location called Martha’s Rest. Here you can activate a side quest that will make you get a chocobo. As a particular sign of it, it has a plus sign on the green pin that denotes side quests.

The mission in question will have you investigating rumors of some bandits being repelled by a wild chocobo. Once you finish the mission, you will befriend this bird and you can already call it to explore the lands of final fantasy 16.

Once you get your chocobo you can call it by holding down L3. Something to take into account is that you cannot put it into towns, so the game will automatically lower your bird when you get close to one. Likewise, when you get close to one of the hunting beasts, you will have to go down.

Source: Square Enix

When you control the chocobo in final fantasy 16 the game doesn’t tell you that you can attack with it, but it can. Just press square and your mount will deliver a powerful kick that can send small enemies flying. Although it looks powerful, this kick doesn’t do much damage, so don’t expect to finish off a lot of enemies when using it. Will they go find their chocobo?

