













Final Fantasy XVI: How To Expand Your Inventory Space

The way you can increase your inventory in Final Fantasy XVI is by doing side quests. Of course, it is not about any of these, but about the ones that have a plus sign on the small green pin that distinguishes them. When you see one of them, do not hesitate to do it.

There are three side quests that increase the number of potions you can take with you. It should be noted that some will not be unlocked until you reach a certain point in the story. So always stay alert for these new missions.

Also, these plus side quests don’t just work to expand your inventory. Several of them will give you very useful items for your equipment or also designs for more powerful weapons. In fact, the most damaging saber in the game is hidden behind one of these side quests from final fantasy 16.

Source: Square Enix

Also, you shouldn’t worry about missing out on some important secondary mission. Since the game will notify you when you reach a point of no return and will recommend completing what you have pending. Our recommendation is that you do absolutely all of them since that way you will arrive at the end much more prepared.

