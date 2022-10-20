Square-Enix has just released the new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, a video titled “Ambition” which stages different sequences related to the plot and gameplay of the next chapter of its legendary saga.

We remind you that Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled for release in the summer of 2023, and aims to bring the poetics of the series back to the glories of the past, winking at a new maturity. Below you can see the trailer:

Final Fantasy XVI is the new main chapter of Final Fantasy developed by Business Division 3 and supervised by Naoki Yoshida. This is the team that has won tons of awards related to fiction, music and the art sector through Final Fantasy XIV Online, especially through the last two expansions Shadowbringers and Endwalker.

In practice, it is currently the most acclaimed team in all of Square-Enix. At the music there is Masayoshi Soken, the heir of Nobuo Uematsu who was able to climb the musical charts thanks to his compositions always in the context of Final Fantasy XIV. The community is galvanized: in the forums dedicated to the series, fans argue that there is no better team to make the universe of Final Fantasy once again great.

Finally, we remind you that Final Fantasy XVI will be available at launch as an exclusive PlayStation 5 console. And perhaps the Final Fantasy that fans have been waiting for for years has finally arrived.