We recently saw how Final Fantasy XVI managed to break everyone’s jaw, even the most skeptical, during his showcase at the Sony PlayStation State of Play but apparently the surprises didn’t end there for the new effort of Square Enix.

A definite event will take place on June 11, 2023 “pre-launch celebration” to Los Angeles and the entire exhibit will be streamed live for anyone not on site. Square Enix commented on Twitter that there will be new details coming about the game.

Given the length and exact time the event will be broadcast, it’s easy to speculate about a public test demo soon or even during the same stream. That’s because the same Naoki Yoshidaproducer of the title, had just announced that before the official launch there would have been room for a demo of the full game and this seems to be the ideal stage for this sortie.

Many have wondered if this will be the way to launch the games of the company Square Enix from now on. is in the same city as the “deceased” E3 the conference canceled this year but which essentially each pubblisher is “implementing on their own”.