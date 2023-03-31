SQUARE ENIX announced, with a post on Twitter, that the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY XVI has officially entered the gold phase, and that is to say development is finished. There will be no further delays in view of the release date, set for June 22nd on Playstation 5.

FINAL FANTASY XVIin addition to revolutionizing the gameplay of the saga once again, will be the first episode completely dubbed in Italian, as confirmed again by Naoki Yoshida and the staff with a message of thanks addressed to the Italian fans.

You can see the tweet in question below.

Final Fantasy XVI has gone gold. From the entire team, including Torgal, we hope you’re looking forward to #FF16‘s launch on June 22nd 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Vrtd3cMNW5 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 31, 2023

FINAL FANTASY XVI tells a new story dark fantasy in the FINAL FANTASY universe set in the realm of Valistheaa land blessed by the light of the Mother Crystals. The peace of this world falters when the spread of Plague threatens to destroy the domains of the Crystals. The fate of the world rests in the hands of the powerful Eikon and theirs dominant, men and women able to evoke its fearsome power. This is the story of Clive Rosfielda warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and that he swore to protect his younger brother JoshuaThe Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrita dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity.

With extraordinary characters and a rich and fascinating story, FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available in a standard edition and three additional editions. The standard and deluxe editions of the game are available to pre-order now, while pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition will be available Monday, December 12 at 7:00 PM on the SQUARE ENIX Store. Those who pre-order FINAL FANTASY XVI will receive two downloadable contents: the weapon Proudheart and the lucky charm of Cait Sith (an accessory that increases the gil earned).

Source: SQUARE ENIX