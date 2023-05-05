There General Commission for Audiovisual Media of theSaudi Arabia announced a few days ago that the government’s media minister has not approved the publication of FINAL FANTASY XVIthe highly anticipated action RPG from SQUARE ENIX coming next month. The government agency did not provide any reasons behind this choice, but added that “SQUARE ENIX did not want to make the necessary changes” to the game in order for it to be approved.

L’ESRBa US ratings body similar to our PEGI, has rated FINAL FANTASY XVI as “Ripe” describing the high level of violence of the title — which will show blood splatter, mutilation, dismemberment, impalement and torture — as well as the presence of sexual content such as brothels, a character who “caresses and straddles a man at bed” and dialogues that refer to prostitution.

The media minister of Saudi Arabia, formerly known as minister of culture and informationhas often banned games that did not meet the standards set for the country and FINAL FANTASY XVI it is only the latest victim of this system.

FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available from June 22nd exclusively on Playstation 5an exclusive console that will last until December 31, the day after which we can talk about a version for the PC market.

Source: General Commission for Audiovisual Media Street Anime News Network