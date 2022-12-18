SQUARE ENIX shared a short video on Twitter that allows us to preview what the moogles in FINAL FANTASY XVIthe last numbered chapter of the series which today celebrates its first 35 years since its release in Japan.

The output of FINAL FANTASY XVI is scheduled for the next June 22, 2023 time exclusive Playstation 5. Let’s see below the video in question, released on YouTube by Gematsu. We remind you that recently, via PlayStation Blog, we had the confirmation of the fact that the sixteenth FF will be the first episode of the saga to be dubbed in Italian, revealing the main members of the cast.

The moogles in FINAL FANTASY XVI

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu