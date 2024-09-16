There is very little left for Final Fantasy XVI finally landed on the platform PC After being available for more than a year in PS5and that means that many players will be able to experience Clive’s story for the first time in his quest to save the world. But what is most striking is the fact of the graphical possibilities that this entails, this is using high-powered cards, having as an example the 40 line of NVIDIAwhich is supposedly the premium when it comes to computers.

A recent analysis of DSO Gaming has revealed that even with the powerful NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUthe game can’t maintain a constant 60 FPS in 4K resolution with maximum graphical settings. This is surprising, especially since this is not a cheap product at all, in fact it is one of the most powerful products from the company that mass produces these devices.

The analysis was performed using a high-end system consisting of a processor AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D32GB of DDR5 memory, and the RTX 4090, running on Windows 10 64-bit with the GeForce 561.09 driver. Graphically demanding areas such as a titan battle and the garden/palace area were selected for testing. In these areas, the frame rate fluctuated, peaking at over 70 FPS but dropping to the low 50s during the most intense moments.

Despite these declines, the implementation of technology NVIDIA DLSS 3 offers an effective solution. By enabling DLSS 3 Frame Generation with DLAA, the game consistently exceeds 80 FPS, providing a much smoother experience without compromising image quality. According to the review, this is the best way to enjoy Final Fantasy XVI on this high-end GPU.

Finally, it is mentioned that Square Enix has improved performance since the initial demo, significantly reducing the stuttering that plagued that version, though some minor issues still persist that most players won’t notice.

Remember that the title is released in Steam he September 17th.

Via: DSO Gaming

Author’s note: The truth is that the game is very enjoyable with a stable 30 FPS, but I also understand that agility is sought because it belongs to the action genre. So owners of the 40 range will enjoy the best experience.