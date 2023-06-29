final fantasy 16 was released exclusively on playstation 5 last week, June 23, and less than a week later, Square Enix announced that it has shipped and sold digitally 3 million copies. It’s a somewhat peculiar metric to analyze because copies shipped and copies sold are not the same. For example, a shipped copy might still be on a game store shelf, while a digital copy sold represents money earned.

However, among the physical copies shipped from FFXVI and digital versions purchased by players, Square Enix says he has reached 3 million copies sold. That’s a huge release for any game, especially one exclusive to playstation 5. However, his predecessor, final fantasy xvwhich was launched in Xbox One and Playstation 4 as of 2016, it remains the best-selling game in the series upon its release. When ffxv came to PlayStation and Xbox seven years ago, its first-day shipments and digital sales topped 5 million on launch day. FFXVI it has hit 3 million in about six days, it seems. ffxv it also reached 6 million global sales faster than any other game in the franchise. final fantasy; now we wait to see if FFXVI beat that record.

The previous launch of a new final fantasy (excluding this year’s Pixel Remaster Collection) before FFXVI was Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin from last year, a spin-off title set in the world of the first Final Fantasy. stranger of paradise had the fourth lowest pitch for a game derived from final fantasy in Japan, just above some derivatives of Wii; so the numbers of FFXVI of today stand out in striking and impressive contrast.

According to game sales analyst Benji-Sales, the launch numbers for FFXVI They are also a little lower than those of Final Fantasy VII Remake of 2020, which reached 3.5 million in three days.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: Suddenly I want to give a second chance to FFXVIbut I am more and more convinced that my time with JRPGs is behind us… until they release a new one. Person.