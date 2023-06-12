SQUARE ENIX announced that the highly anticipated demo of FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available from today on Playstation Store. You will be able to download the demo starting at 10:00 (Italian time). The software house has also revealed that this trial version will allow us to experience a preview the prologue of the sixteenth chapterlasting about two hours. It will also be possible maintain the progress made by transferring the demo save into the full game.

But that’s not all. Once the prologue is over we’re going to unlock a second part of the demowith which it will be possible preview the combat system of a later stage of the game. This way the players will be able to see some of the Eikon’s abilities which will be unlocked as the main story progresses. Since this is a separate portion of the game, it will not be possible to keep the progress obtained.

We just have to wait a few hours to finally get our hands on the demo FINAL FANTASY XVIreminding you that the full game will be available starting from June 22 on PlayStation 5.

Source: SQUARE ENIX