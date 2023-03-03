In recent months we have spent words upon words to explain how Final Fantasy XVI would have been a breaking point important for the saga, moving it away from being strictly JRPG to bring it closer to much more action-like productions. More information on the game has come out in recent days, which not only confirms the desire to change direction, but to give a new face to the saga. In fact, the Final Fantasy had long since lost its luster, but the team grappling with the sixteenth final fantasy has a clear goal: make sure that Final Fantasy XVI can resurrect the saga from its ashes.

A mission that is not exactly easy to carry out, but what we have learned from Final Fantasy is that it is a series that innovates, experiments and inspires its genre. After what we have seen, we feel quite comfortable saying that the much-coveted innovation wasn’t limited to just the combat systembut includes all aspects of production.

However, let’s start from a small premise: given the enormous amount of content, we assume that you have already read our previous preview (which we re-propose here), in which we talk to you in more detail about some characters and elements of world building.

A feast for the eyes

The video available opened with the protagonist Clive, the only character that can be controlled during the adventure, accompanied by his wolf and Cidolfus Telamon (the Cid of this chapter), engaged in infiltration inside the fortress of Caer Norvent. Right from the start what stands out to the eye is the technical quality of the production: it is evident how the developers have put great care in creating the surrounding environment. However, the search for perfection, as mentioned at the beginning, also affects other aspects, and one of these for example is the direction, probably one of the most beautiful we will see in a video game.

Seeing how the shot lingers on certain details or zooms in particular junctures, or how it searches for specific angles, makes everything extremely more fascinating. Another shocking element is how the soundtrack, and even here a huge parenthesis should be opened given the absolute quality of the tracks, blends perfectly with the images on the screen, making notes and gameplay almost as one. During the fights, the effects really give their best, with the sprites on the screen that really leave you speechless.

The interaction between the characters seems to be constant but not pounding, all managed by timed rather well. Game of Thrones-style vibes are felt and felt especially in the dialogues between characters, the exchanges of jokes gradually feed this spark managing to capture the player’s attention in no time. Another thing that immediately stands out is how, despite the use of typical Final Fantasy elements such as the presence of crystals, make it clear that the goal is to focus on a different world building. There is talk of a much more political world, which is also told through the different kingdoms and cultures, although it is all attributable to a ruler who in many cases is also the owner of the Eikon. The pivotal point of the plot seems to be precisely to tell, in addition to the protagonist’s revenge, a mix of intrigues, wars and internal feuds.

Obviously what has been said is possible only if certain game design choices are made, and in fact what is clear after the demonstration of the last few days is that Final Fantasy XVI will not be open world, as already confirmed by Yoshida in other forums: the decision was made to put an important variety of settings and situations on the screen in an ambitious way, which would never have been possible with a different game structure. From the point of view of progression, therefore, we will have a title that is closest to Final Fantasy Xwith slightly larger areas somewhat in Piana della Bonaccia style.

Although there are RPG elements in the production, the latter at least until now have not seemed particularly marked, which could make purists turn up their noses quite a bithowever the producer has already stated that there will be more content beyond the main story, such as side missions, hunts and much more not yet revealed.

Returning however to the published material, there are details that have helped a lot to create that right atmosphere, immediately recognizable only in the big titles, such as for example the flame used by Clive to make its way into the darkest corners of the castle.

Final Fantasy is dead, long live Final Fantasy

The material available focuses mainly on the combat system, so if on the narrative front we can only guess certain details, we now have much more information on the gameplay one. Final Fantasy XVI cuts sharply with its past, with a purely action combat system that will make many purists turn up their noses (but will make many others enjoy it). Needless to deny that, if we have to draw parallels, the new system is much closer to a Devil May Crybut it is natural given that the figure who dealt with this particular aspect of the sixteenth final fantasy is the same as the title Capcom.

Clive will therefore be able to switch his Eikons in real time, each with a different ability and capacity, just think that for example, using Titan, you will be able to summon a sort of giant fist that will act as a shield, a possibility that you will not have if you equip Garuda instead , which thanks to its claw will be able to drag an enemy to the ground. Just see the videos to be amazed: variety and adrenaline-pumping clashes, all seasoned with a technical quality that makes what is seen on the screen truly spectacular.

Of course, you can also equip items, but there is a mechanic that seems to be really decisive: dodging. In addition to being the only sure way to avoid enemy attacks and get out of a disadvantageous situation, performing it in a “perfect” way will give you an important counterattack window. Chaining infinite and devastating combos will be the daily bread, and right here we need to make a small note. The combos will not chain together in a classic way, but will be based on the “tuning” of the Eikons.

You will often be called to switch the Eikons, taking advantage of the special attacks so as to combine them (here very similar to the dynamics for example of Genshin Impact). The combat system is therefore closely linked to the rhythmic alternation of the various creatures, effectively returning the feedback of a naked and raw action. Also note and mention the presence of the parrywhich again translates as a counterattack window.

Of all the material disclosed, stealing the show is definitely the fight between Clive and Benedikta Harman, Dominant of Garuda. A woman described as cold and ruthless, with a great talent for swordplay and subterfuge, she took command of Waloed’s Elite Intelligencer. This group of enemies is caught up in the hunt for the second Fire Eikon, which will inevitably lead them in Clive’s way. The clash between the two has a really well done staging, with continuous changes of phases that give the fight variety and fun. Even the length of the fight in general seems to give the player that feeling of tiredness, a feeling that you can also find, for example, in the bossfights of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

If the “classic” clash was already enough to convince us, the nice comes when both Clive and Benedikta are in Eikon form and directly takes control of Ifrit. There the battle takes on a completely different flavor, given that we are talking about something mammoth: despite what happens on the screen, the animations maintain an uncommon aesthetic power, setting up a violent, bloody and no-holds-barred battle. It must be said, however, that in this particular juncture the game seems to be more driven, making more use of an already present abundance of quick time events. However, the final sensation seems to be positive, given that these are precisely the situations in which one is completely captured by what is happening.

We must also add that if now you expect something similar also in the other fights between Eikon, Yoshida himself will answer you, given that the director has already stated in the past that each clash of this type embodies a unique and easily distinguishable play formula.

We also know that Final Fantasy XVI as well as being an action is also a RPG, and although at the moment we do not know how much the fabric of this genre has been worked within the production, we can still learn some small information. As it was possible to imagine, there will be the equipment system with weapons, belts, bracelets and gadgets, the latter in particular will be of a different nature, but we will let you discover them. Suffice it to say that some seem to be really spot on, others brutally lower the difficulty of the game making it very VERY accessible.

However there is one little detail that is really tantalizing, especially for lore hunters: objects have descriptions. This means that within Final Fantasy XVI we will also have a sort of “silent narration” of the lorewhich would be nice to see developed a bit along the lines of what was done by the masters of the lore itself, From Software. Also from the movies we can also learn how Clive levels up, with statistics such as Strength, Vitality and others that increase. Though they haven’t been seen, we also know that each Eikon will have its own dedicated skill treeso as to obtain new skills and adapt Clive to the way of fighting of each individual player.

Final impressions

Trying to make a summary of what we have seen, and trying not to overreact, the feeling is that we are faced with a GREAT productionsomething that could make its mark on the market on par with a God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 or other high-sounding names. After what we have seen, the reassurances of the development process and the figures who orbit behind the project, we should be more than calm, but experience teaches that to really sum up we will inevitably have to wait for the final gamegiven that there are some points, such as that of the progression of the adventure, which are still to be thoroughly explored, and will be decisive for a fair and overall judgment.

We left the main Final Fantasy saga with a fifteenth chapter that restored hope after too many dark years, we find it now in a much more concrete and structured form. Although it is still early days for many things, the feeling is that Yoshida and his team have hit the mark: Final Fantasy is about to return, and it does so in a guise that not even the most ardent fans would have ever imagined.