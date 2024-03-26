













The producer of Final Fantasy XVINaoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, suggested that this video game could come to Xbox in the future but only after it came to PC first.

His comments were recorded by a well-known media at PAX East 2024. That is undoubtedly great news for RPG fans who have a Microsoft console, although this designer did not share any release date or window for this version.

What Yoshida said about Final Fantasy XVI was 'it's not over in the sense that we have the PC version. Once this version is available we also think about moving to other platforms.'.

It is evident that he does not mention the Xbox directly but his words seem to suggest it. To the above, Yoshi-P added 'However, that's not really talking about the story; It's more about porting it to different systems.'.

In the same sense, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI stood out 'so there is a feeling that as long as the project is still going, there is no feeling of being sad and having to leave it yet'.

Naoki Yoshida also mentioned it at PAX East 2024 'But I'm pretty sure that once everything is published and we've moved on to the next project, that's the moment we'll realize, 'Oh, is it really over?'”.

Some see in Yoshi-P's comments that he is not only referring to carrying Final Fantasy XVI to Xbox Series X|S but also to the console that is the successor to Nintendo Switch.

That would be logical, since Nintendo's current system could not support this video game. But it should be noted that at the moment there is no official announcement or anything similar, only statements of good intentions. In that sense, the best thing to do is wait.

