During a press tour for final fantasy 16Naoki Yoshida talked about the possibilities of a DLC. The producer assured that they are listening to feedback from fans who want to experience more of the world of Valisthea.

Although he did not confirm as such that a DLC is already on the way, he did say that he is hopeful that Square Enix will share more information at the right time.. So it seems like it might be a matter of time before we take control of Clive Rosfield again.

It should be noted that previous installments had DLC after its release. So hopes to see new content for final fantasy 16 in a few months they are not so remote. It would only remain to wait and see what they decide to concentrate the new content on.

What could a Final Fantasy XVI DLC be about?

who have played final fantasy 16 you will know that his story gives us a pretty clear conclusion. However there are some settings and characters that could be further expanded. In fact, fans already have Cidolfus Telamon as their desired protagonist of a possible DLC.

Source: Square Enix

There is also the space of 15 years after the first act of the title. So there are many possibilities to expand the story of this installment. Now it will only depend on the development team what they decide to focus on. What would you like to see in a DLC?

