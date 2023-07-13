Almost a month ago one of the most anticipated games of the year was released, final fantasy 16, which has had divided opinions, this from fans of the franchise and also from specialized critics. And although there are those who no longer want to know about it, there are people who have been left with more desire to carry out clive rosfield to extra battles.

Through a new interview, the producer of Square Enix, Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida, mentioned that the creation team of this video game is already thinking of ideas to implement in a DLC. That means, there could be a story expansion after the end of the main release, and thus find out what the fate of its characters is.

Here his statement:

As you know, going into Final Fantasy XVI, all we wanted to create was a complete story, something that is 100% doable from start to finish without any DLC, and I think we were able to do that. But now we understand that we get feedback from players who have played the game and a lot of players want to see more and we know and understand that. For us, we’re taking that and then thinking about our options moving forward, so hopefully in the near future we may have something that we can provide to all of you.

For now it is uncertain that additional content will be released, but it could be done alongside the creation of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirthwhich is not the same development team really.

Remember that final fantasy 16 Is available in PS5.

Via: PSU

Editor’s note: It would be nice to have a continuation of Clive’s story, as there are things that were left up in the air after getting rid of the main villain. Of course, since they had already thought of a specific closure, it will take time for them to think of something else.