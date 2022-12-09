We have to take this news with a grain of salt, but perhaps we could find ourselves in front of the first Final Fantasy to be dubbed in Italian: to move the doubt a trailer, placed “unlisted” on YouTube by Final Fantasy XVIwhich features the same video seen yesterday during The Game Awards.

It is not the first time that a trailer comes dubbed into Italianbut the final game instead does not find the same treatment, relegating our language to the subtitles: this is the case of Elden Ring, which in the trailer that you can find below and which presents an Italian audio localization even if the game however did not have the same treatment.

It is true that hearing the Italian voices above the characters of this new chapter has moved the players who have discovered this thing, in a positive sense. We could actually be in front of the first Final Fantasy entirely dubbed in Italian. If you’re interested in finding out last night’s announcement for the The Game Awardswe leave you at the link to the news complete with the official release date confirmed during the Geoff Keighley event.