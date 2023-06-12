













Takashi Kiryuhe new Chairman and CEO of Square Enixtook the floor to welcome both the online audience and those attending the pre-launch event of final fantasy 16.

Then, jim ryan appeared on screen to talk about the relationship between PlayStation and Square Enix in a very short but concise video. From there, Takashi Kiryu introduced Naoki Yoshida, the producer of FFXVI, and Michael-Christopher Koji Fox to discuss the game more formally.

From there, several members of the game’s staff, such as the director Hiroshi Takai, Kazutaro Maehiro (Creative Director and Screenwriter), ryota suzuki (combat manager) and masayoshi soken (composer) showed up to talk about their involvement in the development of this installment that comes out in the third week of June 2023.

PlatinumGames supporting Final Fantasy XVI

One of the surprises of this presentation was the revelation that PlatinumGamesthe developers of Bayonetta, supported the development of final fantasy 16. Atsushi Inaba said that this request took them by surprise, however, they would never have the chance to participate in a game in this series and so they jumped at the opportunity.

On the other hand, let’s not forget that PlatinumGames He is no stranger to Square Enix games, as they were in charge of developing NieR Automata, so his work is more than well supported.

An additional piece of news was that part of the team behind the development of Kingdom Hearts IV supported FF XVI. This explains that within Square Enix they join hands to get the job done and it doesn’t end up in a product that was worked on by a studio, nothing else. Hundreds of people participated and the result is seen there.

Get ready to make room for the Final Fantasy XVI demo

Although it had previously been leaked, it was not known when it would happen. As of October 12, players will be able to download the long-awaited demo of final fantasy 16 which will include the prologue of the game.

The demo will be available at 1:00 am Pacific time, 5:00 am Brazil time, 2:00 am Central Mexico time. Naoki Yoshida stated that players should be patient if they don’t see the demo on the PlayStation Store. With about 10 minutes of waiting, you will see that it will already be possible to claim this test.

The duration of the demo will be more or less about 2 hours and everything you advance can be carried over to the full game if you buy it. Also, at the end of this prologue, you will be able to play a battle against an Eikon, just to give you an idea of ​​what to expect.

An additional detail is that the game’s wolf will be for sale in the Square Enix store in the form of a stuffed animal. By the time you read this, you’ll be able to pre-order it. There will also be other articles alluding to the franchise.

To excite the fans, both those who were present and those who were connected to the stream, there was a test of how the combat system works. It was even already seeing the characters with a certainly high level.

Do you think Final Fantasy XVI will meet the expectations of the fans?